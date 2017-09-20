Bono and Sir Paul make Greatest Business Minds list

ABC/Adam TalorIt’s official: Bono and Paul McCartney have good heads for business.

The duo is included in Forbes magazine’s 100 Greatest Business Minds, alongside SpaceX and Tesla’s Elon Musk, Microsoft’s Paul Allen, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey and others.

In an essay, Bono explains, “Capitalism is not immoral, but it is amoral. And it requires our instruction. It’s a wild beast that needs to be tamed, a better servant than master. That’s my philosophy with (RED), which partners with corporations to direct profits to fighting HIV/AIDS…. I realized that going to big companies and trying to break …read more