Bono and The Edge Get Stuck in a Moment They Can’t Get Out Of for Charity

Credit: Olaf HeineU2 is giving fans the chance to attend a private band rehearsal in aid of charity, with Bono and The Edge appearing in a comical promo video to announce the news.

In the video, Bono discusses the details of the ticket giveaway while The Edge interrupts him with puns on U2 songs. The campaign is in support of AIDS charity (RED).

Every entry of $10 or more is a chance to win a private rehearsal performance by U2 for you and a friend. The entry is also a donation that supports the (RED) fight …read more