Bono gives a shout-out to wounded Rep. Steve Scalise

Paul Morigi/Getty ImagesIt’s not every day you get a personal shout-out on stage from one of the world’s greatest rock bands. But these were special circumstances.

Bono offered good wishes to Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise during U2‘s show Tuesday night in Landover, MD. Scalise is recovering from being shot a week ago today in Alexandria, VA, while practicing for a congressional baseball game.

In video posted to Scalise’s official Twitter, Bono tells the crowd: “You been through some troubling days here with the shooting in Alexandria. We are so …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462