Bono gives a shout-out to wounded Rep. Steve Scalise

Paul Morigi/Getty ImagesIt’s not every day you get a personal shout-out on stage from one of the world’s greatest rock bands. But these were special circumstances.

Bono offered good wishes to Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise during U2‘s show Tuesday night in Landover, MD. Scalise is recovering from being shot a week ago today in Alexandria, VA, while practicing for a congressional baseball game.

In video posted to Scalise’s official Twitter, Bono tells the crowd: “You been through some troubling days here with the shooting in Alexandria. We are so …read more