Boogie Wonderland: Earth, Wind & Fire team with CHIC for 2054 the Tour

Courtesy Live NationLet’s groove: Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers are hitting the road this summer for a joint tour.

The trek, dubbed 2054 the Tour — possibly after New York’s iconic Studio 54 disco — gets underway July 12 in Oakland and is slated to wrap up August 22 in Detroit. The tour will feature a special guest DJ and a setup with extra space between the seats to make it easy for you to “Dance, Dance, Dance” and create your own “Boogie Wonderland.”

