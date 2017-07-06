Book focusing on The Rolling Stones’ 1960s BBC TV and radio appearances due out in the fall

Courtesy of HarperCollinsA new book chronicling the history of The Rolling Stones‘ appearances on various BBC radio and television programs during the 1960s will be published in the U.S. on September 26. Rolling Stones On Air in the Sixties takes an in-depth look at the famous band’s visits to U.K. TV and radio shows, starting with a 1963 appearance on the variety program Thank Your Lucky Stars and finishing with the group’s performance of “Let It Bleed” on the end-of-the-decade special Ten Years of What?

The book, which was written by Richard Havers, will be released in conjunction with …read more