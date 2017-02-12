Bowie Is Big Early Winner at Grammys; Adele, Drake and Beyonce Also Win During Pre-Ceremony

Courtesy the Recording AcademyThe Grammy Awards telecast hasn’t begun yet, but David Bowie already is a big winner. The late rock legend has already won four Grammys during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, when awards in 70 categories were given out before the start of the main event at 8 p.m. ET.

Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, released days before his death in January 2016, won for Best Alternative Album, Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The album’s title track also won in the Best Rock Performance category. Bowie could still …read more