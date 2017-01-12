Bowie, Springsteen and Michael Jackson Among the Nominees for 2017 “NME” Awards

Jimmy King; Danny ClinchDavid Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson are among the many artists who have been nominated for the 2017 NME Awards. The late Bowie, aptly, is in the running for the Hero of the Year prize, while Springsteen’s memoir Born to Run scored a nod for best book and the reissue of the late King of Pop’s 1979 album Off the Wall is vying for the Best Reissue honor.

Also nominated for Best Reissue are updated versions of R.E.M.‘s 1991 album Out of Time and Pink Floyd‘s 1971 release Meddle.

Meanwhile, the recent concert film The Rolling Stones Havana