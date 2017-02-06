Bowie’s “No Plan” EP Set for Physical Release This Month

SonyThe final three tracks recorded during sessions for David Bowie’s Blackstar album will be soon be available on CD and vinyl.

The No Plan EP, featuring the songs “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You,” is set for release on CD February 24 and on vinyl April 21. The tracks were previously only available for digital download or as part of the Lazarus cast album.

The No Plan EP artwork was designed by longtime Bowie collaborator Jonathan Barnbrook, who has designed every Bowie album cover from 2002’s Heathen through Blackstar. The EP’s vinyl version also …read more


