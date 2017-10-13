Box set featuring 180-gram vinyl versions of The Carpenters’ albums due in November

A&M/UMeA new box set featuring high-quality vinyl versions of all of The Carpenters‘ studio releases save for the legendary sibling pop duo’s two Christmas albums will hit stores on November 17.

The Vinyl Collection includes 12 discs pressed on 180-gram vinyl, spanning from the group’s 1969 debut, Ticket to Ride, through 1989’s Lovelines, a compilation of previously unreleased recordings issued six years after singer Karen Carpenters‘ death.

Rounding out the box set is the 1973 best-of album, The Singles 1969-1973, which is packed with hits like “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “(They Long to Be) Close to …read more