Boy, 10, Sells Baseball Cards to Raise Money for Friends with Cancer

Jessie Kahle(SPRINGFIELD, Mass.) — A 10-year-old boy had been selling his collection of baseball cards to raise money for two friends who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Brady Kahle of Springfield, Massachusetts, has sold over $13,000 in cards so far. The money will go toward medical bills for his buddies Landen Palatino and Ben Manzi.

“Proud seems like such a small word for what we feel,” mom Jessie Kahle told ABC News. “How selfless he’s been has been pretty incredible. The way he’s so proud of what he’s doing. He’s always coming up with new ways to make it better and make …read more