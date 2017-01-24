Boy, 11, Gets Yoga Certification After Mom’s Cancer Battle

Sahel Anvarinejad(SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.) — Tabay Atkins is a typical sixth-grade boy. He loves building Legos and counts math, social studies and English as his favorite subjects in school.

The 11-year-old from San Clemente, California, also happens to be an in-demand yoga instructor who teaches classes three days per week.

“I care about people and a lot of people really like taking my classes,” Tabay told ABC News. “I think I’m inspiring and a lot of people just like my story.”

“And I don’t judge people,” he added of his appeal as an instructor.

Tabay’s yoga journey began when he was just 6 years …read more