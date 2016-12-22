Boy Battling Leukemia Fulfills Dream of Conducting an Orchestra

Courtesy Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Alberta(NEW YORK) — A 7-year-old boy battling leukemia in Alberta, Canada, recently fulfilled his dream of conducting an orchestra.

Donning a tuxedo with penguin tails, 7-year-old Jordan Cartwright led the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra through Canada’s national anthem at the Francis Winspear Centre for Music in Edmonton this past Monday.

“There was not a dry eye in the entire auditorium,” Jordan’s father, Scott Cartwright, told ABC News. “For my wife and I, it was an absolutely and astronomically amazing event.”

Cartwright said the moment “is burnt in my memory forever.”

