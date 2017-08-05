Boy gets hilarious letter from tooth fairy after asking to increase his $1 to $5

Courtesy of Elizabeth Senn(WACO, Texas) — One mom in Waco, Texas, came up with a creative and constructive response when her son asked the tooth fairy for more money.

Little Hallister Senn, 8, wrote a letter to the tooth fairy on July 31 asking her to increase the amount she left for his tooth from $1 to $5 because he “worked so hard to pull it out.”

“Dear Tooth Fairy, I want a five dollar bill or hire [higher], besides I worked so hard to pull it out. From Hallister. Here’s your dollar. Have it under my pillow by afternoon,” read the …read more