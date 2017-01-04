Boy Grows Hair for Two Years, Donates to Friend with Alopecia

iStock/Thinkstock(RIVERVIEW, Fla.) — After two years of growing his hair, 10-year-old Tyler Boone was finally able to cut it — as a gift for a family friend, Gabby, who’s unable to grow her own.

“She’s gone through so much and I think just being a mom and seeing another young kid wanting to help and be a part of something caring and selfless, I think it’s very special,” Gabby’s mom, Emelia Ruiz told ABC News. “She’s very quiet and to herself until she gets to know people.”

On Dec. 29, Gabby Ruiz, 12, of Riverview, Florida, chopped Tyler’s 12-inch locks. The hair …read more