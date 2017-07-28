Boy receives rainbow photos from thousands around the world after losing both parents

Crystal Skawinski(NEW YORK) — A New York woman is asking people to lift her nephew’s spirits by sending him pictures of single and double rainbows from around the world.

Now, Robbie has received more than 4,000 rainbow pictures from as far away as Taiwan.

“It’s very comforting knowing that so many people have reached out to him with the simple request of a rainbow,” Crystal Skawinski told ABC News Thursday. “It’s like he has a whole world behind him now.”

Skawinski, 37, a mom of two from Cohoes, New York, said that she gained custody of her her nephew, Robbie Ecuyer, 9, after …read more