Boy with terminal cancer wishes for Halloween cards from around the world

Britney Horton(BIDDEFORD, Maine) — The family of a terminally ill boy is asking strangers to lift his spirits by sending him greeting cards for his favorite holiday of Halloween.

Now, Brock Chadwick has received nearly 1,000 cards from places as far away as Singapore.

“It’s definitely very exciting and he’s happy,” mom Brittney Horton told ABC News. “You can tell he hasn’t been the greatest but it’s lifted him for sure.”

Horton of Biddeford, Maine, said her son, Brock, 7, was diagnosed in February with glioblastoma, a high-grade cancer in his brain and spine.

“A recent MRI scan showed that he has more tumors …read more