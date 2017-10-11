Boy with terminal cancer wishes for Halloween cards from around the world

Britney Horton(BIDDEFORD, Maine) — The family of a terminally ill boy is asking strangers to lift his spirits by sending him greeting cards for his favorite holiday of Halloween.

Now, Brock Chadwick has received nearly 1,000 cards from places as far away as Singapore.

“It’s definitely very exciting and he’s happy,” mom Brittney Horton told ABC News. “You can tell he hasn’t been the greatest but it’s lifted him for sure.”

Horton of Biddeford, Maine, said her son, Brock, 7, was diagnosed in February with glioblastoma, a high-grade cancer in his brain and spine.

“A recent MRI scan showed that he has more tumors …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462