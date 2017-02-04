Boyfriend Buys Chicken-Nugget Bouquet for Girlfriend Who Hates Flowers

@eiacollantes/Twitter(MANILA, Philippines) — What do you get your girlfriend who hates flowers? Chicken nuggets, of course.

At least that’s what one college student in Manila, Philippines, did for his girlfriend to celebrate their one-month anniversary.

Rico Villanueva’s girlfriend Annika Aguinaldo shared photos of her chicken-nugget bouquet on Twitter.

“I told him I didn’t like flowers, so he got me a bouquet of chicken nuggets, and I pretty much became the happiest girl on the planet,” her caption read.

Aquinaldo’s post immediately went viral with more than 10,000 retweeting the photos and 40,000 liking it.

Aguinaldo, who attends the same university as Villanueva and is like …read more