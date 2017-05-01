Boy’s wish to ‘blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship’ comes true in VR

Make-A-Wish Georgia(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — A 7-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect whose wish was to “blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship” saw his dream come true with the help of virtual reality.

Zayden Wright, of Augusta, Georgia, made history Monday as the first person to ever have their wish granted by Make-A-Wish using virtual reality.

Zayden underwent his first open heart surgery at 2 weeks old and has had three more open heart surgeries since in his short life His mom, Shonda Wright, said her son has always had a fascination with “the stars, the sky and the …read more