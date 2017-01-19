Boz Scaggs, Norah Jones to Perform at Two Neil Young Tribute Shows in Texas Next Month

Courtesy of The Best FestBoz Scaggs and Norah Jones are among the well-known artists slated to perform at a pair of Neil Young tribute shows scheduled to take place next month in two Texas cities. The Neil Fest Texas charity concerts will be held on February 18 at Austin’s Paramount Theatre and February 19 at Dallas’ Granada Theater, and will raise money for Refuge Foundation for the Arts, a non-profit organization that helps support musicians and artists.

Among the other performers who will appear at one or both of the Neil Fest concerts are longtime Bob Dylan …read more