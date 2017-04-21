Brad Paisley says collaborating with Mick Jagger and John Fogerty on his new album was a “bucket list” experience

Arista NashvilleWith cameos by such music legends as Mick Jagger and John Fogerty, country star Brad Paisley describes making his new album, Love and War, as a “bucket list” experience. But Paisley says he’s aware that a stable full of superstars doesn’t necessarily guarantee a great album.

“If I’m wasting Mick Jagger’s time for three days, it better be something…when he leaves. It wasn’t just all for a couple of beers at the bar and a couple of dinners,” he tells ABC Radio. “I was bound and determined that…we would have something to show for …read more