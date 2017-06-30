‘Brain-eating’ amoeba found in two Louisiana water systems

Hemera/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Brain-eating amoebas have been detected in two water systems in Louisiana, the state’s health department said Thursday. Health officials reassured residents that drinking tap water is still safe and taking precautions in pools and showers can reduce their risk of infection.

Health officials confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba, in Ouachita Parish’s North Monroe Water System and Terrebonne Parish’s Schriever Water System during routine water testing. The Louisiana Department of Health said it notified public health officials and the administrators of the water systems on Thursday afternoon.

The health department urged residents to …read more