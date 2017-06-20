Brian May, Pete Townshend join benefit single for London high-rise fire victims; Townshend says he knew victims

Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty ImagesThe Who’s Pete Townshend is joining his band mate Roger Daltrey in Artists for Grenfell — the all-star group working on a charity single version of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to benefit the victims of the horrific Grenfell Tower fire in London last week that killed dozens and left many more homeless.

Townshend tells The Daily Mirror he knew four families who lived in the tower, which is not far from the Sheppard’s Bush neighborhood where he grew up.

“They’re not OK,” Townshend said. “A mother …read more