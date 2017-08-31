Brian May says his new “Queen in 3-D” photo book inspires “a lot of wows”

Gary Gershoff/Getty ImagesQueen guitarist Brian May‘s new book, Queen in 3-D, offers a unique view of the famous British group, through stereoscopic photos that May took of his band throughout its career. May tells ABC Radio that fans have been enthralled by the 3-D images in the book, which was published in the U.S. last week.

“I get a lot of wows. I love the wows,” he says. “People look at it and go, ‘Wow! I didn’t realize you could do that in a book…I didn’t realize it would be so real.'”

May developed his passion …read more


