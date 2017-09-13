Brian May says the actor playing him in the upcoming Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is “incredible”

Neal Preston © Queen Productions Ltd.Queen guitarist Brian May says he’s “incredibly excited” that the production of the long-in-the-works biopic of his band, Bohemian Rhapsody, is finally moving forward.

“It’s like a juggernaut now,” May tells ABC Radio. “Somebody’s turned the ignition on and we’re off.”

The actors portraying Queen’s four members were revealed recently, including Mr. Robot star Rami Malek, who plays the late Freddie Mercury, and lesser-known Gwilym Lee, who has taken on the role of May.

Brian says he thinks Lee is “incredible” and a “great actor.”

May also speaks highly of Malek. Brian notes that while Rami has become …read more