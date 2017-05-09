Brian Wilson adds fall North American leg to his 50th anniversary Pet Sounds tour

ABC/Randy HolmesFounding Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson has extended his long-running tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of his old band’s acclaimed 1966 Pet Sounds album into the fall.

Wilson has added a series of European summer dates followed by a new North American leg running from a September 15 concert in Moncton, Canada, through an October 14 show in Costa Mesa, California.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, May 12, while VIP pre-sale tickets are available now.

Wilson’s Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World …read more