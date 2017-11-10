Brian Wilson schedules three concerts with the Nashville Symphony in May

ABC/Randy HolmesAfter wrapping up his expansive tour last month celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beach Boys‘ classic album Pet Sounds, Brian Wilson has begun scheduling shows for next year. The acclaimed songwriter has confirmed his first 2018 dates: a trio of concerts taking place May 10-12 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

Wilson will be accompanied by the Nashville Symphony at the gigs. In addition, he’ll be joined by his former Beach Boys band mates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, who also took part in the Pet Sounds 50th anniversary trek.

In September, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462