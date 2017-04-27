Bride gets kidney transplant days before wedding: ‘It saved my life’

HYWARDS/iStock/Thinkstock(HEARTLAND, Tex.) — A Texas bride received a life-saving kidney transplant just one week before walking down the aisle.

Anu Philip of Heartland, Texas, underwent surgery on March 19 and was married on March 25. The 28-year-old had been discharged from the hospital 24 hours before, she said.

“Everything was planned and we did not expect a kidney at all,” Philip told ABC News. “It gave me more life to actually enjoy. Now I can travel, have children, and that was actually my main

concern. I’m happy that my husband doesn’t have to experience daily struggles that I was going through in …read more