Bride returns on wedding day to hospital where she beat leukemia

Top Photo Group/Thinkstock(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — Like many brides, Kierstynn Foster Rozema chose to celebrate her wedding day with her family and friends. But she also spent it with the doctors who saved her life when she was diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager.

Rozema; her groom, Daniel Rozema; and their entire wedding party arrived in a white limousine and posed for wedding photos at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital last Saturday.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, hospital is where Rozema, now 22, was treated for more than two years after being diagnosed at age 16 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Rozema's father, Bret


