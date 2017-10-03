Bride’s proud display of her 4-inch birthmark at wedding goes viral

Credit: Damian Jones (NEW YORK) — Every bride wants to look her best at her wedding day.

For Ferrin Roy, that meant proudly displaying the birthmark on her face.

“It was never a thought to cover it,” she told ABC News.

Roy, 30, was born with a congenital nevus, or large birthmark, that covers four inches of her right cheek.

“Growing up was a breeze for me,” the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, woman said, noting that her mother, Connie Price Fontenot, instilled in her a sense of confidence that would prove invaluable against bullies.

“My mother was actually my voice,” Roy said. “She’d notice the stares. …read more


