“Bridge Over Troubled Water” charity single for London fire victims, featuring Who members and more stars, out now

Artists for GrenfellTo raise funds for the relief effort following the deadly fire last week that destroyed Grenfell Tower in West London, Simon Cowell has gathered together more than 50 artists, including The Who‘s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend and Queen‘s Brian May, to record a version of Simon and Garfunkel‘s classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The single, recorded at a studio just half a mile from the building, is out now. You can buy it at the usual digital outlets, and also donate directly at ArtistsforGrenfell.com. All donations made at that website will …read more