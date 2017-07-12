Bright side of the volcano? Watch the trailer for David Gilmour’s new concert film “Live at Pompeii”

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing You can now watch an official trailer for David Gilmour Live at Pompeii, the concert film documenting the ex-Pink Floyd singer/guitarist’s historic 2016 performances in Pompeii, Italy, that will be screened thousands of theaters on September 13. The minute-long promo, viewable on Gilmour’s official YouTube channel, features footage of the veteran rocker playing the Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb” along with a variety of clips displaying the lasers, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art video screen that enhanced the event.
The movie is culled from two shows that Gilmour played at