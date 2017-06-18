British officials: National Health Service cyberattack ‘launched from North Korea’

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — British officials are pointing to North Korean hackers as the cause of the cyberattack that crippled parts of the National Health Service in the U.K. and other organizations around the world in May, according to the BBC.

The investigation was led by Britain’s National Cyber Security Center. The BBC has learned that the center believes a hacking group known as Lazarus was behind the attack, which spread the “WannaCry” ransomware across the world, locking computers and demanding payment for them to be unlocked.

The National Health Service, which provides public health care, was badly affected, according to the


