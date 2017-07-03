British teen gets life sentence for plotting to bomb Elton John concert

According to U.K. newspaper the Telegraph, 19-year-old Haroon Syed attempted to obtain a suicide vest or machine gun with the idea of attacking attendees at John’s concert in London’s Hype Park on September 11, 2016.

Syed, who hails from West London, was apprehended via the work of British Security Service officers posing as fellow extremists online. Syed admitted plotting the terrorist act between April and September of …read more