Brother helps 1-year-old escape from crib: ‘You can do it. Finn, jump to me!’

ABCNews.com(LOS ANGELES) — Now this is brotherly love.

Ollie, 3, helped his little brother, Finley, 1, escape from his crib so the two could play together.

“You can do it. Finn, jump to me!” Ollie can be heard saying on the family’s camera in the nursery.

The dynamic duo had the escape all mapped out. Ollie grabbed a small chair to place into Finley’s crib so he could crawl over the crib’s railing.

The boys’ parents, Bryan and Missy Lanning, of southern California, said they were in the house watching the whole interaction unfold on camera on June 6.

