Bruce Springsteen added to lineup of 2017 Invictus Games’ closing ceremony

Credit: Danny ClinchHe was born in the U.S.A., but Bruce Springsteen will be heading to Canada next month to perform at the 2017 Invictus Games’ star-studded Closing Ceremony. The Boss will join Bryan Adams, Bachman & Turner, Kelly Clarkson and French Canadian singer/songwriter Coeur de pirate at the event, which takes place September 30 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

The Invictus Games sporting competition was founded by Prince Harry in 2015 to help soldiers who’ve been wounded in action. This year’s events includes archery, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, …read more


