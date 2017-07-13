Bruce Springsteen among “Billboard” magazine’s top money makers of 2016

Credit: Danny ClinchBruce Springsteen is among the artists who raked in the most dough last year, according to Billboard‘s newly released list of the Top 50 Money Makers of 2016.

Springsteen ranked #3 on the tally, taking in $42.2 million. He made most of that money from his massive The River Tour 2016 with his E Street Band, from which he earned more than $40 million.

Also high on the list was Billy Joel, who landed at #11 with $23.6 million in earnings, much of that figure from his ongoing monthly residency at New York City’s Madison Square …read more