Bruce Springsteen and Elton John among the veteran music stars on “Forbes” magazine’s 2017 Celebrity 100 list

Danny Clinch; ABC/Randy HolmesForbes has unveiled the 2017 edition of its Celebrity 100 list, ranking the world’s top-earning celebrities, and Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among the veteran musicians who appear on the tally.

Springsteen was #17 on the list after earning $75 million between June 1 2016 and June 1 2017, the time period the list covers. The cash came mostly from his successful tour dates with The E Street Band, plus an added $10 million payday from an advance for his memoir, Born to Run.

As for Elton, he landed at #26 after taking …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462