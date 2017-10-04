Bruce Springsteen discusses Broadway residency, upcoming album in new “Variety” interview

Credit: Danny Clinch for VarietyBruce Springsteen‘s hotly anticipated Springsteen on Broadway residency got underway Tuesday night at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City. In a new interview with Variety, The Boss shared some details about the show, which he says was partly inspired by his 2016 memoir, Born to Run.

“There’s a loose connection to the arc of the book, in that it sort of starts at the beginning and goes from there,” Springsteen explains. “I read a little bit from it, I tell some stories and play …read more


