Bruce Springsteen extending upcoming Broadway run until February 2018

Courtesy of Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen will be spending a lot more time on the Broadway stage then he originally planned. According to a message on Ticketmaster’s Twitter feed, The Boss’ run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre –initially was scheduled from October 3 to November 26 — has now been extended through February 3.

No specific new dates for Springsteen’s Broadway engagement have been revealed, although Ticketmaster promises that more details will be forthcoming later today. Tickets for the initial batch …read more