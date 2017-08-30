Bruce Springsteen extending upcoming Broadway run until February 2018

Courtesy of Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen will be spending a lot more time on the Broadway stage then he originally planned. According to a message on Ticketmaster’s Twitter feed, The Boss’ run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre –initially was scheduled from October 3 to November 26 — has now been extended through February 3.

No specific new dates for Springsteen’s Broadway engagement have been revealed, although Ticketmaster promises that more details will be forthcoming later today. Tickets for the initial batch …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462