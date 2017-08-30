Bruce Springsteen extends upcoming Broadway run until February 2018

Courtesy of Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen will be spending a lot more time on the Broadway stage then he originally announced. The Boss has confirmed that his run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre, which initially was scheduled from October 3 to November 26, has now been extended through February 3.

While tickets for the initially scheduled shows, which went on sale today, the newly announced performances will be available for purchase starting September 7 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The program aims …read more