Bruce Springsteen featured on new anti-Trump song by his friend Joe Grushecky

Mark Weiss/WireImageIt’s well-known that Bruce Springsteen is no fan of President Donald Trump, and now the Boss has lent his vocal talents to a new anti-Trump protest song by his old friend and frequent collaborator Joe Grushecky and Joe’s group The Houserockers.

The tune, “That’s What Makes Us Great,” is available now as a digital download for 99 cents at JoeGrushecky.com and will appear on Grushecky & the Houserockers’ upcoming album, More Yesterdays than Tomorrows.

Grushecky tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he sent Springsteen a recording of the song and Bruce told him he …read more


