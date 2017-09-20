Bruce Springsteen releases live set to benefit hurricane victims

Tom Hill/WireImage

When it comes to disaster relief, The Boss in on the case.

Bruce Springsteen is releasing an entire live set that he and the E Street Band recorded December 8, 1978 at the Summit in Houston Texas. All proceeds will benefit the MusiCares Hurricane Relief Fund to help those affected in Texas and Florida by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, respectively.

According to BruceSpringsteen.net, the Houston show was part of the final leg of the Darkness on the Edge of Town tour and it originally appeared as part of the Darkness box set. It includes the extended introduction …read more