Bruce Springsteen signs global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group

Credit: Danny ClinchBruce Springsteen has signed a new deal with Universal Music Publishing Group [UMPG] to exclusively oversee his back catalog and upcoming music projects around the world. This marks the first time that The Boss will have one publisher administering his entire music catalog globally.

The agreement will see the publishing company working to develop commercial and artistic projects utilizing Springsteen’s vast collection of original songs, including such enduring tunes as “Born to Run,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Hungry Heart” and “Glory Days.”

