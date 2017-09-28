Bruce Springsteen unveils details of his Broadway residency, which gets underway next week

Courtesy of Bruce SpringsteenBruce Springsteen kicks off his Springsteen on Broadway residency at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre this Tuesday, October 3, and in advance of the premiere performance, The Boss has shared some details about the show with The New York Times. Springsteen tells the newspaper that the engagement, which will see him playing five shows a week through February 3, 2018, “is my first real job, I think.”

