Bruce Springsteen’s Full “Live in Barcelona” Concert Video to Get TV Premiere This Month

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2003 concert film Live in Barcelona will be broadcast on television in its entirety for the first time ever on the AXS TV high-def network. Airing Sunday, January 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the flick documents an October 16, 2002, performance in the Spanish city at the Palau Sant Jordi.

