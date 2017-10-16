Bryan Adams releasing “Ultimate” hits compilation, featuring two new songs, next month

UMe/Polydor RecordsA new compilation featuring Bryan Adams‘ biggest hits, along with two brand-new tunes, will be released November 3. The Ultimate Bryan Adams boasts 21 tracks, among them the Canadian rocker’s chart-topping singles “Heaven,” “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?” and “All for Love,” the latter a collaboration with Rod Stewart and Sting.

The album also features Adams hits including s “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Run to You,” “Summer of ’69,” “You Belong to Me,” “Somebody,” “Please Forgive Me,” and “The Only …read more