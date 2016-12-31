Bryan Adams to Perform During Intermission of New Year’s Day Hockey Game on NBC

PRNewsFoto/Live Nation EntertainmentIn the most Canadian sentence you’ll probably read this year — and yes, we’re aware there’s only one day left –– Bryan Adams will perform during the 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic on New Year’s Day in Toronto.
The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings in the outdoor game, which airs on NBC at 3 p.m. ET. Bryan will perform during the game’s first intermission.
2017 may find the Canadian singer/songwriter entering the Songwriters Hall of Fame: he’s one of several artists up for induction, including the late George …read more