Bulldogs Are # 1!

MBB Tops Both Major Polls

Unbeaten Zags ranked first in Coaches’ poll and AP poll

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team climbed to No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.

The Zags (22-0, 10-0 West Coast Conference) remain the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. GU receives the No. 1 ranking for the second time in program history. The Bulldogs were No. 1 in both polls in the last three rankings of the 2012-13 season, prior to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs are receiving 46 of the 65 first-place votes in the AP poll and 24 of the 32 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.

The No. 1/1 Zags play at BYU Thursday, before welcoming Santa Clara Saturday.

USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 13 – Jan. 30)

1 Gonzaga (24) 22-0 785 2 Kansas (7) 19-2 749 3 Baylor 20-1 720 4 Villanova (1) 20-2 719 5 Arizona 20-2 672 6 Kentucky 17-4 583 7 Louisville 18-4 525 8 UCLA 19-3 518 9 Wisconsin 18-3 509 10 North Carolina 19-4 499 11 Virginia 16-4 470 12 West Virginia 17-4 457 13 Oregon 19-3 451 14 Cincinnati 19-2 360 15 Butler 18-4 328 16 Florida State 18-4 321 17 Maryland 19-2 253 18 Notre Dame 17-5 228 19 St. Mary’s (Calif.) 19-2 214 20 South Carolina 17-4 191 21 Duke 16-5 165 22 Creighton 19-3 159 23 Florida 16-5 137 24 Purdue 17-5 106 25 Xavier 15-6 97

Others Receiving Votes:

Northwestern 73; SMU 33; Southern California 24; Miami (Fla.) 19; Middle Tennessee 9; UNC-Wilmington 8; New Mexico State 7; Nevada 3; Wichita State 3; Indiana 3; Kansas State 1; Akron 1.

AP Top 25 Poll (Week 13 – Jan. 30)

1 Gonzaga (46) 22-0 1,594 2 Baylor (6) 20-1 1,504 3 Kansas (9) 19-2 1,503 4 Villanova (4) 20-2 1,479 5 Arizona 20-2 1,387 6 Louisville 18-4 1,237 7 West Virginia 17-4 1,101 8 Kentucky 17-4 1,083 9 Virginia 16-4 1,061 10 Wisconsin 18-3 1,058 11 UCLA 19-3 993 12 North Carolina 19-4 965 13 Oregon 19-3 863 14 Cincinnati 19-2 756 15 Florida State 18-4 727 16 Butler 18-4 717 17 Maryland 19-2 518 18 Saint Mary’s 19-2 409 19 South Carolina 17-4 384 20 Notre Dame 17-5 363 21 Duke 16-5 339 22 Creighton 19-3 307 23 Purdue 17-5 264 24 Florida 16-5 213 25 Northwestern 18-4 106

Others Receiving Votes:

SMU 69, Xavier 67, USC 29, Wichita St 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Virginia Tech 2, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Utah 1, Iowa State 1