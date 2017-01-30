Bulldogs Are # 1!

MBB Tops Both Major Polls

Unbeaten Zags ranked first in Coaches’ poll and AP poll

 

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team climbed to No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.

 

The Zags (22-0, 10-0 West Coast Conference) remain the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. GU receives the No. 1 ranking for the second time in program history. The Bulldogs were No. 1 in both polls in the last three rankings of the 2012-13 season, prior to the NCAA Tournament.

 

The Bulldogs are receiving 46 of the 65 first-place votes in the AP poll and 24 of the 32 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.

 

The No. 1/1 Zags play at BYU Thursday, before welcoming Santa Clara Saturday.

 

USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 13 – Jan. 30)

1 Gonzaga (24) 22-0 785
2 Kansas (7) 19-2 749
3 Baylor 20-1 720
4 Villanova (1) 20-2 719
5 Arizona 20-2 672
6 Kentucky 17-4 583
7 Louisville 18-4 525
8 UCLA 19-3 518
9 Wisconsin 18-3 509
10 North Carolina 19-4 499
11 Virginia 16-4 470
12 West Virginia 17-4 457
13 Oregon 19-3 451
14 Cincinnati 19-2 360
15 Butler 18-4 328
16 Florida State 18-4 321
17 Maryland 19-2 253
18 Notre Dame 17-5 228
19 St. Mary’s (Calif.) 19-2 214
20 South Carolina 17-4 191
21 Duke 16-5 165
22 Creighton 19-3 159
23 Florida 16-5 137
24 Purdue 17-5 106
25 Xavier 15-6 97

Others Receiving Votes:

Northwestern 73; SMU 33; Southern California 24; Miami (Fla.) 19; Middle Tennessee 9; UNC-Wilmington 8; New Mexico State 7; Nevada 3; Wichita State 3; Indiana 3; Kansas State 1; Akron 1.

 

AP Top 25 Poll (Week 13 – Jan. 30)

1 Gonzaga (46) 22-0 1,594
2 Baylor (6) 20-1 1,504
3 Kansas (9) 19-2 1,503
4 Villanova (4) 20-2 1,479
5 Arizona 20-2 1,387
6 Louisville 18-4 1,237
7 West Virginia 17-4 1,101
8 Kentucky 17-4 1,083
9 Virginia 16-4 1,061
10 Wisconsin 18-3 1,058
11 UCLA 19-3 993
12 North Carolina 19-4 965
13 Oregon 19-3 863
14 Cincinnati 19-2 756
15 Florida State 18-4 727
16 Butler 18-4 717
17 Maryland 19-2 518
18 Saint Mary’s 19-2 409
19 South Carolina 17-4 384
20 Notre Dame 17-5 363
21 Duke 16-5 339
22 Creighton 19-3 307
23 Purdue 17-5 264
24 Florida 16-5 213
25 Northwestern 18-4 106

Others Receiving Votes:

SMU 69, Xavier 67, USC 29, Wichita St 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Virginia Tech 2, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Utah 1, Iowa State 1

 


