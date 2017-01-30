Bulldogs Are # 1!

MBB Tops Both Major Polls
Unbeaten Zags ranked first in Coaches’ poll and AP poll
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team climbed to No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.
The Zags (22-0, 10-0 West Coast Conference) remain the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. GU receives the No. 1 ranking for the second time in program history. The Bulldogs were No. 1 in both polls in the last three rankings of the 2012-13 season, prior to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs are receiving 46 of the 65 first-place votes in the AP poll and 24 of the 32 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.
The No. 1/1 Zags play at BYU Thursday, before welcoming Santa Clara Saturday.
USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 13 – Jan. 30)
|1
|Gonzaga (24)
|22-0
|785
|2
|Kansas (7)
|19-2
|749
|3
|Baylor
|20-1
|720
|4
|Villanova (1)
|20-2
|719
|5
|Arizona
|20-2
|672
|6
|Kentucky
|17-4
|583
|7
|Louisville
|18-4
|525
|8
|UCLA
|19-3
|518
|9
|Wisconsin
|18-3
|509
|10
|North Carolina
|19-4
|499
|11
|Virginia
|16-4
|470
|12
|West Virginia
|17-4
|457
|13
|Oregon
|19-3
|451
|14
|Cincinnati
|19-2
|360
|15
|Butler
|18-4
|328
|16
|Florida State
|18-4
|321
|17
|Maryland
|19-2
|253
|18
|Notre Dame
|17-5
|228
|19
|St. Mary’s (Calif.)
|19-2
|214
|20
|South Carolina
|17-4
|191
|21
|Duke
|16-5
|165
|22
|Creighton
|19-3
|159
|23
|Florida
|16-5
|137
|24
|Purdue
|17-5
|106
|25
|Xavier
|15-6
|97
Others Receiving Votes:
Northwestern 73; SMU 33; Southern California 24; Miami (Fla.) 19; Middle Tennessee 9; UNC-Wilmington 8; New Mexico State 7; Nevada 3; Wichita State 3; Indiana 3; Kansas State 1; Akron 1.
AP Top 25 Poll (Week 13 – Jan. 30)
|1
|Gonzaga (46)
|22-0
|1,594
|2
|Baylor (6)
|20-1
|1,504
|3
|Kansas (9)
|19-2
|1,503
|4
|Villanova (4)
|20-2
|1,479
|5
|Arizona
|20-2
|1,387
|6
|Louisville
|18-4
|1,237
|7
|West Virginia
|17-4
|1,101
|8
|Kentucky
|17-4
|1,083
|9
|Virginia
|16-4
|1,061
|10
|Wisconsin
|18-3
|1,058
|11
|UCLA
|19-3
|993
|12
|North Carolina
|19-4
|965
|13
|Oregon
|19-3
|863
|14
|Cincinnati
|19-2
|756
|15
|Florida State
|18-4
|727
|16
|Butler
|18-4
|717
|17
|Maryland
|19-2
|518
|18
|Saint Mary’s
|19-2
|409
|19
|South Carolina
|17-4
|384
|20
|Notre Dame
|17-5
|363
|21
|Duke
|16-5
|339
|22
|Creighton
|19-3
|307
|23
|Purdue
|17-5
|264
|24
|Florida
|16-5
|213
|25
|Northwestern
|18-4
|106
Others Receiving Votes:
SMU 69, Xavier 67, USC 29, Wichita St 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Virginia Tech 2, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Utah 1, Iowa State 1