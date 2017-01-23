Bulldogs Climb Even Higher In Rankings!

MBB Climbs to No. 3 in Both Major Polls
Unbeaten Zags ranked third in Coaches’ poll and AP poll
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team moved up to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.
The Zags (19-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference) remain the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. GU returns to the top-three for the first time since being ranked second in the coaches’ poll and third in the AP poll on Feb. 23, 2015.
The Bulldogs are receiving two first-place votes in the AP poll and three first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.
The No. 3/3 Zags play at Portland this evening at 5, before hosting San Diego Thursday and playing at Pepperdine Saturday. Tonight’s game at Portland will be televised on KHQ and ROOT Sports.
USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 12 – Jan. 23)
|1
|Kansas (18)
|18-1
|785
|2
|Villanova (11)
|19-1
|773
|3
|Gonzaga (3)
|19-0
|734
|4
|Kentucky
|17-2
|696
|5
|Baylor
|18-1
|666
|6
|North Carolina
|18-3
|577
|7
|UCLA
|19-2
|552
|8
|Florida State
|18-2
|550
|9
|Arizona
|18-2
|549
|10
|Oregon
|18-2
|513
|11
|Butler
|17-3
|410
|12
|Notre Dame
|17-3
|407
|13
|Virginia
|15-3
|405
|14
|Louisville
|16-4
|374
|15
|Wisconsin
|16-3
|366
|16
|Creighton
|18-2
|358
|17
|Duke
|15-4
|298
|18
|West Virginia
|15-4
|290
|19
|Cincinnati
|17-2
|264
|20
|Purdue
|16-4
|187
|21
|Saint Mary’s
|17-2
|143
|22
|Xavier
|14-5
|138
|23
|Maryland
|17-2
|106
|24
|South Carolina
|15-4
|100
|25
|Florida
|14-5
|37
Others Receiving Votes:
Northwestern 21, UNC Wilmington 21, Kansas State 17, Indiana 16, USC 16, SMU 16, Iowa State 4, New Mexico State 4, Middle Tennessee 4, Miami 2, Nevada 1
AP Top 25 Poll (Week 12 – Jan. 23)
|1
|Villanova (35)
|19-1
|1,591
|2
|Kansas (28)
|18-1
|1,572
|3
|Gonzaga (2)
|19-0
|1,471
|4
|Kentucky
|17-2
|1,414
|5
|Baylor
|18-1
|1,379
|6
|Florida State
|18-2
|1,215
|7
|Arizona
|18-2
|1,190
|8
|UCLA
|19-2
|1,177
|9
|North Carolina
|18-3
|1,171
|10
|Oregon
|18-2
|1,035
|11
|Butler
|17-3
|914
|12
|Virginia
|15-3
|803
|13
|Louisville
|16-4
|796
|14
|Notre Dame
|17-3
|767
|15
|Wisconsin
|16-3
|746
|1
|Creighton
|18-2
|731
|17
|Duke
|15-4
|628
|18
|West Virginia
|15-4
|569
|19
|Cincinnati
|17-2
|478
|20
|Purdue
|16-4
|412
|21
|Saint Mary’s
|17-2
|290
|22
|Maryland
|17-2
|261
|23
|South Carolina
|15-4
|171
|24
|Xavier
|14-5
|146
|25
|Florida
|14-5
|47
Others Receiving Votes:
Kansas State 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa State 12, Virginia Tech 7, USC 6, Dayton 6, Illinois State 1, Akron 1, Utah 1, Middle Tennessee 1