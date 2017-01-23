Bulldogs Climb Even Higher In Rankings!

MBB Climbs to No. 3 in Both Major Polls

Unbeaten Zags ranked third in Coaches’ poll and AP poll

 

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team moved up to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.

 

The Zags (19-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference) remain the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. GU returns to the top-three for the first time since being ranked second in the coaches’ poll and third in the AP poll on Feb. 23, 2015.

 

The Bulldogs are receiving two first-place votes in the AP poll and three first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.

 

The No. 3/3 Zags play at Portland this evening at 5, before hosting San Diego Thursday and playing at Pepperdine Saturday. Tonight’s game at Portland will be televised on KHQ and ROOT Sports.

 

USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 12 – Jan. 23)

1 Kansas (18) 18-1 785
2 Villanova (11) 19-1 773
3 Gonzaga (3) 19-0 734
4 Kentucky 17-2 696
5 Baylor 18-1 666
6 North Carolina 18-3 577
7 UCLA 19-2 552
8 Florida State 18-2 550
9 Arizona 18-2 549
10 Oregon 18-2 513
11 Butler 17-3 410
12 Notre Dame 17-3 407
13 Virginia 15-3 405
14 Louisville 16-4 374
15 Wisconsin 16-3 366
16 Creighton 18-2 358
17 Duke 15-4 298
18 West Virginia 15-4 290
19 Cincinnati 17-2 264
20 Purdue 16-4 187
21 Saint Mary’s 17-2 143
22 Xavier 14-5 138
23 Maryland 17-2 106
24 South Carolina 15-4 100
25 Florida 14-5 37

Others Receiving Votes:

Northwestern 21, UNC Wilmington 21, Kansas State 17, Indiana 16, USC 16, SMU 16, Iowa State 4, New Mexico State 4, Middle Tennessee 4, Miami 2, Nevada 1

 

 

AP Top 25 Poll (Week 12 – Jan. 23)

1 Villanova (35) 19-1 1,591
2 Kansas (28) 18-1 1,572
3 Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1,471
4 Kentucky 17-2 1,414
5 Baylor 18-1 1,379
6 Florida State 18-2 1,215
7 Arizona 18-2 1,190
8 UCLA 19-2 1,177
9 North Carolina 18-3 1,171
10 Oregon 18-2 1,035
11 Butler 17-3 914
12 Virginia 15-3 803
13 Louisville 16-4 796
14 Notre Dame 17-3 767
15 Wisconsin 16-3 746
1 Creighton 18-2 731
17 Duke 15-4 628
18 West Virginia 15-4 569
19 Cincinnati 17-2 478
20 Purdue 16-4 412
21 Saint Mary’s 17-2 290
22 Maryland 17-2 261
23 South Carolina 15-4 171
24 Xavier 14-5 146
25 Florida 14-5 47

Others Receiving Votes:

Kansas State 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa State 12, Virginia Tech 7, USC 6, Dayton 6, Illinois State 1, Akron 1, Utah 1, Middle Tennessee 1

 


Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462