Bulldogs Climb Even Higher In Rankings!

MBB Climbs to No. 3 in Both Major Polls

Unbeaten Zags ranked third in Coaches’ poll and AP poll

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team moved up to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.

The Zags (19-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference) remain the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. GU returns to the top-three for the first time since being ranked second in the coaches’ poll and third in the AP poll on Feb. 23, 2015.

The Bulldogs are receiving two first-place votes in the AP poll and three first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.

The No. 3/3 Zags play at Portland this evening at 5, before hosting San Diego Thursday and playing at Pepperdine Saturday. Tonight’s game at Portland will be televised on KHQ and ROOT Sports.

USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 12 – Jan. 23)

1 Kansas (18) 18-1 785 2 Villanova (11) 19-1 773 3 Gonzaga (3) 19-0 734 4 Kentucky 17-2 696 5 Baylor 18-1 666 6 North Carolina 18-3 577 7 UCLA 19-2 552 8 Florida State 18-2 550 9 Arizona 18-2 549 10 Oregon 18-2 513 11 Butler 17-3 410 12 Notre Dame 17-3 407 13 Virginia 15-3 405 14 Louisville 16-4 374 15 Wisconsin 16-3 366 16 Creighton 18-2 358 17 Duke 15-4 298 18 West Virginia 15-4 290 19 Cincinnati 17-2 264 20 Purdue 16-4 187 21 Saint Mary’s 17-2 143 22 Xavier 14-5 138 23 Maryland 17-2 106 24 South Carolina 15-4 100 25 Florida 14-5 37

Others Receiving Votes:

Northwestern 21, UNC Wilmington 21, Kansas State 17, Indiana 16, USC 16, SMU 16, Iowa State 4, New Mexico State 4, Middle Tennessee 4, Miami 2, Nevada 1

AP Top 25 Poll (Week 12 – Jan. 23)

1 Villanova (35) 19-1 1,591 2 Kansas (28) 18-1 1,572 3 Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1,471 4 Kentucky 17-2 1,414 5 Baylor 18-1 1,379 6 Florida State 18-2 1,215 7 Arizona 18-2 1,190 8 UCLA 19-2 1,177 9 North Carolina 18-3 1,171 10 Oregon 18-2 1,035 11 Butler 17-3 914 12 Virginia 15-3 803 13 Louisville 16-4 796 14 Notre Dame 17-3 767 15 Wisconsin 16-3 746 1 Creighton 18-2 731 17 Duke 15-4 628 18 West Virginia 15-4 569 19 Cincinnati 17-2 478 20 Purdue 16-4 412 21 Saint Mary’s 17-2 290 22 Maryland 17-2 261 23 South Carolina 15-4 171 24 Xavier 14-5 146 25 Florida 14-5 47

Others Receiving Votes:

Kansas State 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa State 12, Virginia Tech 7, USC 6, Dayton 6, Illinois State 1, Akron 1, Utah 1, Middle Tennessee 1