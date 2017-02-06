Bulldogs Still #1!

MBB Remains Atop Both Major Polls

Unbeaten Zags ranked first in Coaches’ poll and AP poll

 

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team remained No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.

 

The Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) are the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. Gonzaga received 59 of the 65 first-place votes in the AP poll, and 28 of the 32 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. The Bulldogs stretched their gap with this week’s No. 2 team, Villanova (22-2). Kansas and Louisville are third and fourth in both polls, while Oregon is No. 5 in the AP poll and Wisconsin is fifth in the coaches’ poll.

 

Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.

 

The No. 1/1 Zags play at Loyola Marymount Thursday, before visiting No. 20/20 Saint Mary’s Saturday.

 

AP Top 25 Poll (Week 14 – Feb. 6)

1 Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1,619
2 Villanova (6) 22-2 1,565
3 Kansas 20-3 1,446
4 Louisville 19-4 1,411
5 Oregon 21-3 1,263
6 Baylor 20-3 1,255
7 Wisconsin 20-3 1,232
8 North Carolina 21-4 1,145
9 Arizona 21-3 1,136
10 UCLA 21-3 1,115
11 Cincinnati 21-2 876
12 Virginia 17-5 875
13 West Virginia 18-5 861
14 Florida State 20-4 839
15 Kentucky 18-5 741
16 Purdue 19-5 537
17 Florida 18-5 530
18 Duke 18-5 514
19 South Carolina 19-4 493
20 Saint Mary’s 21-2 468
21 Maryland 20-3 326
22 Butler 18-5 285
23 Creighton 20-4 207
24 Xavier 17-6 144
25 SMU 20-4 107

Others Receiving Votes:

Wichita State 38, USC 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, New Mexico State 3, Monmouth 3, VCU 3, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1, Kansas State 1

 

USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 14 – Feb. 6)

1 Gonzaga (28) 24-0 789
2 Villanova (4) 22-2 766
3 Kansas 20-3 685
4 Louisville 19-4 669
5 Wisconsin 20-3 627
6 Oregon 21-3 589
7 North Carolina 21-4 581
8 Baylor 20-3 574
9 UCLA 21-3 562
10 Arizona 21-3 552
11 Cincinnati 21-2 463
12 Kentucky 18-5 443
13 Virginia 17-5 385
14 West Virginia 18-5 349
15 Florida State 20-4 335
16 South Carolina 19-4 285
17 Florida 18-5 283
18 Purdue 19-5 257
19 Duke 18-5 253
20 Saint Mary’s 21-2 248
21 Butler 18-5 162
22 Maryland 20-3 159
23 Creighton 20-4 90
24 Notre Dame 17-7 84
25 Xavier 17-6 75

Others Receiving Votes:

SMU 41, USC 33, Northwestern 20, Wichita State 9, New Mexico State 7, Kansas State 7, Iowa State 5, Miami 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Akron 2, Oklahoma State 2, Dayton 1, Middle Tennessee 1

 


