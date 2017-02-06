Bulldogs Still #1!

MBB Remains Atop Both Major Polls
Unbeaten Zags ranked first in Coaches’ poll and AP poll
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team remained No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.
The Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) are the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. Gonzaga received 59 of the 65 first-place votes in the AP poll, and 28 of the 32 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. The Bulldogs stretched their gap with this week’s No. 2 team, Villanova (22-2). Kansas and Louisville are third and fourth in both polls, while Oregon is No. 5 in the AP poll and Wisconsin is fifth in the coaches’ poll.
Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.
The No. 1/1 Zags play at Loyola Marymount Thursday, before visiting No. 20/20 Saint Mary’s Saturday.
AP Top 25 Poll (Week 14 – Feb. 6)
|1
|Gonzaga (59)
|24-0
|1,619
|2
|Villanova (6)
|22-2
|1,565
|3
|Kansas
|20-3
|1,446
|4
|Louisville
|19-4
|1,411
|5
|Oregon
|21-3
|1,263
|6
|Baylor
|20-3
|1,255
|7
|Wisconsin
|20-3
|1,232
|8
|North Carolina
|21-4
|1,145
|9
|Arizona
|21-3
|1,136
|10
|UCLA
|21-3
|1,115
|11
|Cincinnati
|21-2
|876
|12
|Virginia
|17-5
|875
|13
|West Virginia
|18-5
|861
|14
|Florida State
|20-4
|839
|15
|Kentucky
|18-5
|741
|16
|Purdue
|19-5
|537
|17
|Florida
|18-5
|530
|18
|Duke
|18-5
|514
|19
|South Carolina
|19-4
|493
|20
|Saint Mary’s
|21-2
|468
|21
|Maryland
|20-3
|326
|22
|Butler
|18-5
|285
|23
|Creighton
|20-4
|207
|24
|Xavier
|17-6
|144
|25
|SMU
|20-4
|107
Others Receiving Votes:
Wichita State 38, USC 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, New Mexico State 3, Monmouth 3, VCU 3, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1, Kansas State 1
USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 14 – Feb. 6)
|1
|Gonzaga (28)
|24-0
|789
|2
|Villanova (4)
|22-2
|766
|3
|Kansas
|20-3
|685
|4
|Louisville
|19-4
|669
|5
|Wisconsin
|20-3
|627
|6
|Oregon
|21-3
|589
|7
|North Carolina
|21-4
|581
|8
|Baylor
|20-3
|574
|9
|UCLA
|21-3
|562
|10
|Arizona
|21-3
|552
|11
|Cincinnati
|21-2
|463
|12
|Kentucky
|18-5
|443
|13
|Virginia
|17-5
|385
|14
|West Virginia
|18-5
|349
|15
|Florida State
|20-4
|335
|16
|South Carolina
|19-4
|285
|17
|Florida
|18-5
|283
|18
|Purdue
|19-5
|257
|19
|Duke
|18-5
|253
|20
|Saint Mary’s
|21-2
|248
|21
|Butler
|18-5
|162
|22
|Maryland
|20-3
|159
|23
|Creighton
|20-4
|90
|24
|Notre Dame
|17-7
|84
|25
|Xavier
|17-6
|75
Others Receiving Votes:
SMU 41, USC 33, Northwestern 20, Wichita State 9, New Mexico State 7, Kansas State 7, Iowa State 5, Miami 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Akron 2, Oklahoma State 2, Dayton 1, Middle Tennessee 1