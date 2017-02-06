Bulldogs Still #1!

MBB Remains Atop Both Major Polls

Unbeaten Zags ranked first in Coaches’ poll and AP poll

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team remained No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Monday.

The Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) are the lone unbeaten team in Div. I. Gonzaga received 59 of the 65 first-place votes in the AP poll, and 28 of the 32 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. The Bulldogs stretched their gap with this week’s No. 2 team, Villanova (22-2). Kansas and Louisville are third and fourth in both polls, while Oregon is No. 5 in the AP poll and Wisconsin is fifth in the coaches’ poll.

Gonzaga opened this season at No. 13 in the coaches’ poll and 14th in the AP poll.

The No. 1/1 Zags play at Loyola Marymount Thursday, before visiting No. 20/20 Saint Mary’s Saturday.

AP Top 25 Poll (Week 14 – Feb. 6)

1 Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1,619 2 Villanova (6) 22-2 1,565 3 Kansas 20-3 1,446 4 Louisville 19-4 1,411 5 Oregon 21-3 1,263 6 Baylor 20-3 1,255 7 Wisconsin 20-3 1,232 8 North Carolina 21-4 1,145 9 Arizona 21-3 1,136 10 UCLA 21-3 1,115 11 Cincinnati 21-2 876 12 Virginia 17-5 875 13 West Virginia 18-5 861 14 Florida State 20-4 839 15 Kentucky 18-5 741 16 Purdue 19-5 537 17 Florida 18-5 530 18 Duke 18-5 514 19 South Carolina 19-4 493 20 Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 21 Maryland 20-3 326 22 Butler 18-5 285 23 Creighton 20-4 207 24 Xavier 17-6 144 25 SMU 20-4 107

Others Receiving Votes:

Wichita State 38, USC 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, New Mexico State 3, Monmouth 3, VCU 3, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1, Kansas State 1

USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Week 14 – Feb. 6)

1 Gonzaga (28) 24-0 789 2 Villanova (4) 22-2 766 3 Kansas 20-3 685 4 Louisville 19-4 669 5 Wisconsin 20-3 627 6 Oregon 21-3 589 7 North Carolina 21-4 581 8 Baylor 20-3 574 9 UCLA 21-3 562 10 Arizona 21-3 552 11 Cincinnati 21-2 463 12 Kentucky 18-5 443 13 Virginia 17-5 385 14 West Virginia 18-5 349 15 Florida State 20-4 335 16 South Carolina 19-4 285 17 Florida 18-5 283 18 Purdue 19-5 257 19 Duke 18-5 253 20 Saint Mary’s 21-2 248 21 Butler 18-5 162 22 Maryland 20-3 159 23 Creighton 20-4 90 24 Notre Dame 17-7 84 25 Xavier 17-6 75

Others Receiving Votes:

SMU 41, USC 33, Northwestern 20, Wichita State 9, New Mexico State 7, Kansas State 7, Iowa State 5, Miami 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Akron 2, Oklahoma State 2, Dayton 1, Middle Tennessee 1